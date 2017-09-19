A Stinky Story

There’s a family in Colorado Springs, Colorado that has a problem. For the past few weeks, a woman has been jogging past their house . . . and making a quick pit stop on their lawn to POOP.

And from the pictures the family has taken of the woman, she looks totally normal . . . she’s in good shape, she’s wearing a nice Spandex running outfit, but apparently she just doesn’t like using toilets.

The family says they’ve confronted her and asked her to stop, but she won’t. She even brings along napkins or paper towels to wipe, so it seems to be premeditated.

That makes the cops think it’s possibly REVENGE POOPING, although as far as we can tell, the woman doesn’t know anyone in the family. It’s also possible that she’s the same woman who has pooped outside of a Walgreens and on other people’s yards.

Anyway, now the cops have turned to the public for help tracking her down. She’ll be facing indecent exposure and public defecation charges.