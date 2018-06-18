A fight Sunday night led to a woman being shot in Peoria, and another woman being stabbed.

Peoria Police say a shotspotter alert came in around 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Republic in Peoria.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says that a group of women, who had fought with the victim earlier in the night, returned with some men, who fired shots.

One person was arrested for mob action.

Police also arrested a female juvenile for aggravated battery.

All injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The post Update: Fight Leads To Shooting And Stabbing In East Bluff appeared first on 1470 WMBD.