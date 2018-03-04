UPDATE: Northwoods Mall Closed After Fights

Northwoods Mall was closed for the evening Saturday after fights were reported on the property.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says an off-duty officer reported a group of juveniles fighting around 6 p.m. Saturday. As the officer was dealing with that situation, more fights broke out.

Dotson says the decision was made to close the mall in order to disperse the groups that were fighting.

As of Sunday morning, Dotson said it was not clear where in the mall the fight started.

She says no one was taken into custody, but that could change as the investigation unfolds.

The cause of the fight is unknown. No injuries were reported at the time of the fight, but a juvenile showed up to the hospital later on in the evening after being involved in the scuffle.

