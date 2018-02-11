Update On Peoria Roads

The City of Peoria public works department is cautioning motorists to drive slowly. This comes after one to two inches of snow fell last night.

Assistant Public Works Director Sie Maroon said the primary arterial road conditions in Peoria have been plowed curb to curb throughout the overnight hours. They are also being treated with salt this morning.

Maroon said they are in passable condition. The crews will be plowing residential streets a little later this morning.

Maroon recommends you watch out for snow plows and trucks. He requests that all commercial property owners, including all public and private schools, hospitals and churches observe and abide by sidewalk ordinance policy.

