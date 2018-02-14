V-Day For Single People.

Being single on the most romantic (allegedly) day of the year can be a bit of a bummer but can it also be good for you?? Here are three benefits of being single the rest of the year. And they’re all backed up by science . . .

1. You have more friends. A study in 2015 found married people have fewer close friends. And their friends aren’t as supportive as friends of people who never marry.

A study in 2008 found that having regular contact with at least 10 friends made people significantly happier. And family members don’t really count.

2. Single people stay in better shape. A study in 2004 showed they exercise a lot more than married people do. And a study in 2015 backed it up. On average, married people weighed five pounds more than single people did.

3. Single people have more alone time, which makes them more productive. Studies have found it’s easier to focus without all the distractions that come with having a spouse and a family. Which can make advancing your career a little easier.

Well, I sure hope science has helped to take the sting out of being single on Valentine’s Day. I know it sure has for me..(*cries softly while listening to Thomas Rhett’s ‘Marry Me)

JY