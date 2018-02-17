Varna Man Allegedly Threatens Midland High School

An alleged telephone threat has landed a Varna man in the Marshall County Jail.

Bond was set at $250,000 Friday against David Oser, 47, hours after his arrest.

The Journal Star reports Oser is alleged to have phoned the Midland High School principal Thursday and, according to formal charges, told the principal he was “going to kill them all, bury Midland, and make national news.”

The published report quotes Marshall County State’s Attorney Paul Bauer as saying Oser was apparently unhappy with disciplinary action against one of his children. Oser reportedly has several children in the Midland school district, including the high school.

The alleged action prompted Midland school officials to move Saturday’s school dance from the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse, near where Oser lives, to the high school.

A court appointed public defender was assigned to Oser during the court appearance Friday. Another court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

Oser could be sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison if he is convicted.

