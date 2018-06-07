Victim Of Sunday Shooting Dies
By 1470 WMBD
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 5:00 AM

The victim of a shooting early Sunday morning has died.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says crews were called to the 200 block of Green Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Malik Everett with a gunshot wound nearby in the 600 block of N.E. Washington Street.

Everett was rushed into surgery at OSF Francis Medical Center, where he died from his injuries Wednesday.

No suspects have been identified.

Peoria Police are investigating.

The post Victim Of Sunday Shooting Dies appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cardinals Legend “Red” Schoendienst Dies At 95 Madigan Chief Of Staff Resigns Local Park Receives Boost Peoria Bomb Squad Called To Pekin Residence Duck Race Season Is Here Man Seriously Injured In Grain Bin Accident
Comments