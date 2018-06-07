Victim Of Sunday Shooting Dies

The victim of a shooting early Sunday morning has died.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says crews were called to the 200 block of Green Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Malik Everett with a gunshot wound nearby in the 600 block of N.E. Washington Street.

Everett was rushed into surgery at OSF Francis Medical Center, where he died from his injuries Wednesday.

No suspects have been identified.

Peoria Police are investigating.

