Wait a minute? Skittles taste like what?

This morning as John and I are planning for the show I see this about delicious skittles…

“Believe it or not, all Skittles are the exact same flavor. But each color is SCENTED . . . like the yellow ones have a lemon scent . . . which tricks our brains into thinking they all taste different.”

Now when I saw this I am not gonna lie I was taken aback and I am not even a skittles fan. John already knew they were all the same flavor and I feel like most people don’t! Am I wrong?

P.S. Fruit Loops are all the same flavor too appar