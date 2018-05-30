Wait, you want me to drink what now?!?!

Most days I would like to believe I have a strong stomach, however, today is not that day!! As a girl that grew up in a big city where I saw and was grossed out often by cockroaches the thought of MILKING one was never even a slight thought in my mind, but apparently you can. Yes, you read that correctly.

It’s milk… made by cockroaches. There’s no denying that it sounds absolutely disgusting, but suspend your disbelief for a moment and chew on this: A 2016 study of the substance found that not only is it sustainable, it also happens to be far more nutritious than dairy milk. Ugh. The only thing worse than this is being the guy or girl that is the cockroach “milker”. Gotta go I am now nauseous again.

