Wall Of Remembrance Display Open In Springfield

A Thursday ceremony marked the opening of the Wall of Remembrance display in the Illinois State Capitol.

This is the fourth year for the display, sponsored by Illinois Senate Democrats.

The display includes a large screen TV with the names and stories of heroes who were killed in the line of duty.

“These heroes we honor gave their service and their lives to provide hope for our nation, our world and mankind,” said Illinois Army National Guard Col. Joseph Schweikert (pictured). “We honor that hope when we work to make their hopes a reality. For as long as this wall exists, as long as there are memorials like this, these heroes will be remembered. Their honor will be preserved in the way only this great nation honors its heroes.”

Visitors are encouraged to add their own notes of gratitude to the display.

“We encourage everyone in the State of Illinois who can to stop by (the memorial) and sign a note, to put a picture, to pin a letter honoring your loved ones,” said Gov. Bruce Rauner. “Honoring your heroes who have defended our freedom for the past 200 years.”

The display is open to the public during the Capitol’s regular business hours through July 4.

