According to a new survey, 76% of people say that on an average day, their happiest moments are when they’re EATING. And the foods that make us the happiest are Chocolate . . . pizza . . . fried foods . . . steak . . . burgers . . . spicy foods . . . ice cream . . . brownies . . . cheese . . . and pasta. And for 20% of people eating is even more enjoyable than “Playing Monopoly”. Dang! What are these people eating and WHERE can I get some?!?!