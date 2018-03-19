Washington To Vote On Nonpartisan Vs. Partisan Elections

Washington voters will determine whether or not future municipal elections are partisan.

A referendum on Tuesday’s ballot gives voters a chance to make their voices heard after a successful petition started by Lilijan Stevens.

Stevens says if this passes, at least during municipal elections, “nobody is going to ask anybody if you want a republican ballot or a democratic ballot. They will hand you the ballot with the people whose name is running for city office.”

If voters approve the switch, it would change an election process that dates back to 1906.

Washington is the lone Tazewell County community with partisan, municipal elections. Bartonville is the only Peoria County community with partisan municipal elections.

Stevens claims the change would attract more candidates and save the city money by eliminating a primary election. It would also improve voter turnout allow federal employees to run for certain elections.

“It be a way they can run because they aren’t affiliated with a party,” Stevens said.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier does not believe the system needs changed and is not sure nonpartisan elections would save money.

He notes voters would still need to proclaim a political party for non-municipal elections.

“I think our City has done well for a number of years and I don’t see where anything is broken,” Manier said.

Manier, however, said if the changes to attract a more diverse set of candidates, that would be a positive.

Manier says city council is not taking a stance on the issue and hopes for strong voter turnout.

Stevens denied claims that democrats are behind the referendum and said the push for nonpartisan municipal elections is, in itself, nonpartisan.

