22-year-old Christine Roush, of Washington, has been given 40 years in prison for the stabbing death of Teresa Poehler of East Peoria, her biological mother.

Poehlman’s body was discovered in the Funks Grove Nature Preserve last July.

Roush pleaded guilty to murder charges Wednesday in McLean County Circuit Court.

22-year-old co-defendant Matthew Isbell, of Marquette Heights, is awaiting trial in May.

