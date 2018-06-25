Water Line Installation For New Splash Park

Installation of a new water line is underway in South Peoria.

The water line will service the new Peoria Greensplash splash park planned along Griswold Street in Harrison Park.

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

Illinois American Water began installing the water line Monday. The project is expected to last through this week.

Eric Larson, Superintendent of Field Operations for Illinois American Water, says it’s all about location, location, location.

“You want to make a place that’s accessible where the city and community members are going to enjoy it. You don’t want to just pick a spot and run.”

“Illinois American Water is going to have to bore that service in order to provide the water for Greensplash,” Larson said.

The installation of the water service is Illinois American Water’s skilled union employees’ contribution to the splash park. The installation work began at the corner of Griswold and Friedan, about a half block from the splash park site itself.

The splash park’s land was contributed by the PHA at its Harrison Homes Redevelopment.

The City of Peoria received a $150,000 grant for the project from the American Water Charitable Foundation. It’s one of only three grants awarded by the Foundation throughout the country.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Peoria, Illinois American Water, Peoria Housing Authority, National Recreation and Park Association and American Water Charitable Foundation.

“It seemed like a long way off and now we’re finally getting shovels into the ground so it’s exciting to see it come to fruition,” Larson said. “We can’t wait to get to the point where we see kids playing in the water.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is tentatively scheduled for late July.

