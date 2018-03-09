Water Main Installation Begins On MLK Jr. Dr.

Illinois American Water will begin installing about 100 feet of water main on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive next week. It’s the final piece of the water main installation and relocation related to the City of Peoiria bridge project.

Construction will lead to lane closures for the remainder of the month on MacArthur Highway between Moss Avenue and Romeo B. Garrett Avenue. Motorists should use caution when driving in the area and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Local detours will be available for motorists.

Illinois American Water says the project and road restoration should be completed at the end of March, weather permitting. More information about Illinois American Water can be found HERE.

