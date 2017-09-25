We Need More Of This….

This was a rough weekend…Name calling, demanding, standing, sitting, kneeling, hiding out in a locker room. Rough weekend for sure.

Sitting at the stop light on Main and University near Bradley today something caught my eye, something that we need more of…something that I consider good and you can never get enough of.

Love

A tall skinny kid wearing a Bradley t-shirt helped a much older woman, I’m guessing his Grandma, out of the car… and he gave her a big long lasting hug followed by a kiss on her cheek. Then walked up to the front of the car where another woman, who looked like could be his mom was waiting…gave her a hug and kiss on the cheek.

It’s possible they came from out of town to buy him lunch, drop of supplies or whatever…it doesn’t matter, the boy gave them a loving hug. Maybe he felt like it was his ‘duty’ or responsibility, but he did it…and it made me smile.

Let’s all do more of that….ok? Thanks