We Need More Of This….
By Chris Michaels
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 2:54 PM

This was a rough weekend…Name calling, demanding, standing, sitting, kneeling, hiding out in a locker room.  Rough weekend for sure.

Sitting at the stop light on Main and University near Bradley today something caught my eye, something that we need more of…something that I consider good and you can never get enough of.

Love

A tall skinny kid wearing a Bradley t-shirt helped a much older woman, I’m guessing his Grandma, out of the car… and he gave her a big long lasting hug followed by a kiss on her cheek.  Then walked up to the front of the car where another woman, who looked like could be his mom was waiting…gave her a hug and kiss on the cheek.

It’s possible they came from out of town to buy him lunch, drop of supplies or whatever…it doesn’t matter, the boy gave them a loving hug.  Maybe he felt like it was his ‘duty’ or responsibility, but he did it…and it made me smile.

Let’s all do more of that….ok?  Thanks

Related Content

Coffee Cunumdrum
Merle Haggard
Taco Bell….Say What?!?!
38 Life Lessons
No Matter What You Think About Tiger Woods….
Penguins and Pokemon Go
Comments