The Agriculture Lab in Peoria received good news on Thursday. The U.S. Congress passed a massive spending package, which included funding for the facility.

But now it faces challenges in the Senate. Illinois State Senator Cuck Weaver (R-37) hopes lawmakers will push the package to the president’s desk.

He met with his agricultural advisory committee on Thursday, touring the Ag-Lab and chatting at the farm bureau.

“People are pleased with (the spending package),” Weaver said. “Not only are their jobs critical, but they love the work they do.”

He says having 90 PhDs in Peoria, many of whom work on research valuable to farmers, is important.

“We really have a lot of great brain power in our community, and we want to make sure to keep all those active and those good jobs and those good minds here,” Weaver said.

Weaver says products become commercialized following Ag-Lab research, and he wants Peoria to be in position to profit from that work.

The post Weaver Advocates For Ag Lab Support During Tour appeared first on 1470 WMBD.