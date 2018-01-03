Wednesday Ramblings
By Chris Michaels
|
Jan 3, 2018 @ 1:45 PM

Back from vacation, and I’ve been thinking….

  1. Whoever made Batman shampoo, missed the opportunity to make ‘Conditioner Gordon’
  2. Why aren’t double sided toothbrushes a thing?
  3. If Amazon offered a search engine that gave frequent users over the course of the year, Prime Membership for free…the could probably compete with Google
  4. After watching the latest Star Wars movie, I’ve realized that Star Wars is a trilogy of trilogies
  5. You know you had a good break from work when you come back and can’t remember your passwords
  6. Betty White made it through 2017 unscathed.
  7. The first gym to open on Mars should be a Planet Fitness

