Wednesdays Random Thoughts

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life. Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.
- The lives of the first people on Earth was probably like playing Minecraft without any tips or hints.
- How many different animals did we have to jump on the backs of before we discovered horses were cool with it?
- One of the most annoying things is when it’s raining just slow enough that the slowest setting on your windshield wipers makes a loud squeaking noise, but just fast enough that you need them.
- Why does ‘Fridge’ have the letter “d”, but ‘Refrigerator’ does not?
- A cold toilet seat is awful, but a warm one is worse.
- It’s sad how Wile E Coyote is remembered for his violence and not for his brilliantly realistic painting of tunnels