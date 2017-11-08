Wednesdays Random Thoughts

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life. Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.

The lives of the first people on Earth was probably like playing Minecraft without any tips or hints. How many different animals did we have to jump on the backs of before we discovered horses were cool with it? One of the most annoying things is when it’s raining just slow enough that the slowest setting on your windshield wipers makes a loud squeaking noise, but just fast enough that you need them. Why does ‘Fridge’ have the letter “d”, but ‘Refrigerator’ does not? A cold toilet seat is awful, but a warm one is worse. It’s sad how Wile E Coyote is remembered for his violence and not for his brilliantly realistic painting of tunnels