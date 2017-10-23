This is the week for the baby boy to come home…. Finally
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Oct 23, 2017 @ 8:16 AM

My great niece and we are so excited that after waiting the time is almost here that we get to bring baby boy home!  Baby Elijah.  He is doing great, and is healthy and strong.  It’s been like waiting an extra couple weeks to open a Christmas present, we did a countdown, on air we did #Babywatch2017 , and the time has finally come for him to be home with us.  I can’t wait to have him home where I can play with him, and dress him, and love on him without time restraints and limits of 2 people at a time visiting him.  I know I have seen a lot of women waiting for babies delivered later than they were hoping so I am sure you can relate to me wanting him home.

So how do I say this,  Excuse me but I am gonna need that baby real fast, just hand me that baby ! Thanks

