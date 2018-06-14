We’ve All Seen This In The Movies, Right?
By Dr. Chris Michaels
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 2:39 PM

I know you thought the exact same thing I did when I saw this, ‘that only happens in the movies’…right?  Apparently it happens in real life too!  They had to make a repair in the cement in the parking deck that is attached to The Wolf studios, and I stopped in my tracks, shook my head and mumbled something that I’m guessing wouldn’t be safe for the ears of children.  First off, at that moment I officially became my dad, second…do people really walk through wet cement?  The answer apparently is yes…God save us.

