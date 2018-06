A group of fishing enthusiasts caught an unusual fish with a bird-shaped head in south-west China last week.

A bizarre-looking fish has made waves on the internet in China because of its unusual ‘bird’ head.

Some said the fish’s head looks like a pigeon’s or a parrot’s head; while others argued it bears more resemblance to that of a dolphin.

A local fishery expert said the strange creature is a deformed carp from pollution.

