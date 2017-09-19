What veggies we hate?

How do you feel about veggies? I sadly was never a HUGE fan of veggies because growing up most of the ones we ate came from a can. I always ate carrots because they say it is good for your eyes, and with age I have come to like peas. I would have to agree with brussel sprouts and beets being my least favorite too! Check out the buzzfeed list below to see if you HATE the same ones as everyone else . . .

1. Beets . . . 41% hate them, 27% love them.

2. Brussels sprouts . . . 31% hate, 40% love.

3. Celery . . . 27% hate, 36% love.

4. Kale . . . 23% hate, 28% love.

5. Peas . . . 16% hate, 59% love.

6. Cauliflower . . . 15% hate, 56% love.

7. Cabbage . . . 13% hate, 46% love.

8. Onions . . . 11% hate, 68% love.

9. Broccoli . . . 8% hate, 75% love.

10. Carrots . . . 5% hate, 75% love.