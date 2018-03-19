What You Need To Know For Tuesday’s Vote

Voters will file in to the Peoria County polling places Tuesday to cast their ballots in the March 20 primary.

“We were under 20 percent in 2014…and I think the turnout will be up from where we were,” said Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Tom Bride.

Bride says early voting is already up 35 percent from 2014.

Bride says polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

As long as you are registered to vote, Bride says you should just be able to say your name, address and verify yourself with a signature.

If you need to update your registration, or register to vote for the first time, you can do so at a polling place. In that case, you may need two forms of I.D.

“And in Illinois, as long as you are going to be 18 by the November election, you can register to vote individually,” Bride said.

Bride says there is no need to worry about the local election system being breached, as the information is not online. Illinois was the lone victim of a hacking effort that targeted 21 states two years ago.

Sample ballots can be found HERE.

