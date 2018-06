Minor league baseball teams use a LOT of gimmicks to try to get people into their ballparks. And some of those gimmicks are legitimately INSANE food creations. Like this . . .The Erie SeaWolves in Erie, Pennsylvania are a double-A team for the Detroit Tigers. And on Saturday, they held “Sugar Rush Night” . . . which included hot dogs with COTTON CANDY as a bun. Oh, and they used Nerds as a topping. I think I’d have to pass.