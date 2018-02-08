What’s The Deal With Salt Rock Lamps – Voodoo Mumbo Jumbo?

Here’s the straight up truth…I don’t believe in Astrology, healing powers of crystals and feel the healing powers of the Himalayan salt lamp are merely hyped-up quackery. I know what you’re thinking…”but Doc, I have 3 in my office and I feel magnificent.” As magnificent as you may feel, it’s highly doubtable that it’s because of a salt lick that people would put out for deer or farmers put in the field for their cows to enjoy with a light bulb shoved in it.

Natural living proponents and other fans of Himalayan pink salt lamps (HPS lamps) claim that the negative salt ions released by heating can boost blood flow, improve sleep, increase levels of serotonin in the brain, and calm allergy or asthma symptoms. These negative ions are said to neutralize electromagnetic radiation from household electronics, and even prevent the build-up of static electricity. In other words…’hyped-up quackery’.

Look…I like salt on a nice buttery ear of corn in the summer or on the rim of a glass full of a refreshing margarita as much as the next guy, but the reality is having a pink salt lamp like that in my office would be bad Feng Shui and would throw off my Chi. If my Chi is off…I’m off, so keep your silly voodoo magic rock lamp to yourself because I NEED GOOD CHI!

Doc