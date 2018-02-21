What’s up my Peeps? No seriously..what’s up??

The fine folks who make the marshmallow candy, PEEPS, has basically stolen the OREO playbook and are coming out with a whole bunch of new flavors. If you’re a fan of Peeps this might intrigue you.

1. Sour cherry, available at grocery stores.

2. Neapolitan, at Target.

3. Lemon sherbet dipped in fudge, at Target.

4. Orange sherbet dipped in fudge, at Target.

5. Pancakes and syrup, at Kroger.

6. And three mystery flavors, available at Walmart.

All of these new flavors should hit those stores soon.

JY