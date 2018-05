Apparently you can trademark SMELLS. Even ones that aren’t particularly good, I guess.

Hasbro just announced that it has successfully trademarked the smell of PLAY-DOH. They described the smell as a, quote, “sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.” I might’ve gone with “yeasty, sweaty feet,” but hey, whatever you say, Hasbro.