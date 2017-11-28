What’s With Upside Down Christmas Trees?
By Chris Michaels
|
Nov 28, 2017 @ 1:47 PM

Apparently, UPSIDE-DOWN CHRISTMAS TREES are trendy this year.  You can either mount your tree to the ceiling so it hangs, or buy an artificial tree that’s designed to stand upside-down.  Pretty much every store sells them now, from Home Depot to Target.

So what’s the point?  Well, if you’re into serious religious symbolism, the upside-down tree is big in central and Eastern Europe because people think it resembles the shape of Jesus on the cross.  Or if you’re more into aesthetics, the upside-down tree shows off your ornaments better, because they’re dangling into the air, not being covered up by thicker branches underneath.  Don’t even get me started about how easier it is with pets.

Weird – Doc

