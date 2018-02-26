White House Criticizes Judge For DACA Injunction

(AP) – The White House is accusing a federal judge of usurping legislative authority after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in arguments over a program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program “is clearly unlawful.”

And he is accusing a federal judge of “unilaterally” re-imposing a program “that Congress had explicitly and repeatedly rejected.” A judge in San Francisco issued an injunction in January ordering the administration to keep DACA in place while courts consider legal challenges.

A New York judge came to the same conclusion earlier this month.

The Trump administration had made a highly unusual bid to bypass that process. Trump announced he was ending DACA last year.

