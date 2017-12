Watching the final performances last night, I think I finally have made my choice….

So it comes down to the final four contestants…Addison Agen, Chloe Hohanski, Red Marlow and Brooke Simpson.

I’m sorry Team Blake, Red just doesn’t have the chops and as much as I love Chloe and her lower register rock voice, neither will win tonight. So…Addison or Brooke? Brooke can flat out SUH-HANG, but Addison with her at times Adele sound will walk away in tears as the winner.

That’s my guess…whats yours?