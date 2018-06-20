Who knew that a guy with a gun tattooed on his forehead would be trouble?
By John Young
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 6:21 AM

This guy may be in trouble for a lot of things, but false advertising and making good life decisions definitely isn’t among them. A 24-year-old guy named Michael Vines crashed his Toyota Camry into a pole in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday.  And Michael has a giant GUN tattoo on his forehead. Well . . . Michael’s not allowed to have guns, because he’s a convicted felon. But firefighters on the scene told the cops they might’ve seen Michael toss a gun into the grass.  So the police did a thorough search . . . and found his loaded .38. Michael was charged with illegal weapons possession, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

RELATED CONTENT

