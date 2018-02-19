Who’s the Best President in History?
By Jaymie Curtis
Feb 19, 2018

Today is President’s Day. Yeah, I didn’t get the day off either.

A new survey asked people to name the best president in U.S. history and . . . um . . . it seems like today’s toxic partisan climate REALLY factored in.

Because there was a tie for the top president of all time, at 16% of the vote each . . . Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. And you can probably guess which one Republicans voted for and which one Democrats voted for.

Abraham Lincoln was third, at 15% . . . George Washington and FDR tied for fourth, at 10% . . . JFK was sixth, at 9% . . . and Bill Clinton and President Trump tied for seventh, at 5% each.

One out of 10 Republicans . . . and zero Democrats . . . said Trump is the best president ever.

71% of Democrats said he’s the worst president ever . . . and 57% of Republicans said Obama was the worst president ever. Yep. Everyone today is thinking nice and rationally and not going off the deep end at all.

