Who’s Calling In Hung Over Today?

I know that my idea to move the Super Bowl to Saturday instead of Sunday isn’t a popular idea, but I don’t know why it’s not. Think about it. If the Super Bowl is played on Saturday, you have all day Sunday to just kind of chill out and recover instead of frantically trying to clean, get stuff put away, tend to the kids and all that stuff and THEN attempt to get to bed at a reasonable hour. 6% of Americans will call in sick today with “Super Bowl” related issues. Move the game to Saturday and you’ll have an extra day to recover.

JY