Am I totally out of my mind? Have YOU noticed this? Am I the only one that smells the paws of puppies.

Turns out this is normal…so if you were wondering if I had completely lost my mind, I haven’t. That “corn chips smell” is usually caused by bacteria that are completely natural yet give off a kind of yeasty odor, particularly the bacteria Proteus or Pseudomonas. Big words that mean Fritos in Latin…I think.