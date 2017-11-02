Why is This Funny?

I don’t mean to be a stick in the mud, but why is telling our sweet little children that we ate their Halloween candy funny? Every year Jimmy Kimmel tells us to torture our kids with the thought that we ate their Trick or Treat haul, film it, and laugh at their tears.

What if for arguments sake I was the one that told Jimmys Daughter that I ate all her candy? Would he want to see video of her crying? Would he mind that people thought seeing his child be devastated by the loss of her sweet treats hilarious?

I know…it’s ok if we as parents do it to our own kids, but pray for the soul that does it to our children.

Now…get off my lawn!