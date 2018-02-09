Wildlife Prairie Park Offers Winter Fun

Wildlife Prairie Park is offering plenty to do on this snowy weekend.

The park is opening its Wildslide sledding ramp with a snow machine to add powder.

You can bring your own sled, or use one provided on first come, first serve basis.

Hours for sledding on Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 10 kids in the park on Saturday will get a special Valentine’s Day gift.

Biking the animal trails will also be open.

The park is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. Admission is $8 per adult and $5 for kids.

