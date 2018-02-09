Wildlife Prairie Park Offers Winter Fun
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 5:00 PM

Wildlife Prairie Park is offering plenty to do on this snowy weekend.

The park is opening its Wildslide sledding ramp with a snow machine to add powder.

You can bring your own sled, or use one provided on first come, first serve basis.

Hours for sledding on Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 10 kids in the park on Saturday will get a special Valentine’s Day gift.

Biking the animal trails will also be open.

The park is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. Admission is $8 per adult and $5 for kids.

The post Wildlife Prairie Park Offers Winter Fun appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

Related Content

State Appeals Adding ‘Pain’As Medical Marijuana Qu...
Peoria Police Chief Stepping Down, Replacement Nam...
Peoria Police Chief Stepping Down
Midwest Snowstorm Delays Air Travelers
Trump Signs Budget Deal
Police Advisory Committee Listens To Concerns
Comments