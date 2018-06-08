Willcox Shooting Victim’s Relative Arrested

A relative of Peoria’s latest homicide has been arrested, accused of the fatal shooting and an earlier stabbing of the victim.

Peoria police say Anthony Jackson, 27, is charged with the murder of Timothy Jackson, 43, who was found shot to death in the 600 block of West Willcox. A Peoria Police Department news release stated the suspect and victim are related but gave no specifics.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert of seven rounds being fired found Timothy Jackson slumped over the wheel of a car outside 608 West Willcox at 6:31 a.m. Thursday. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed Jackson was shot four times in the head, chest and torso and likely died instantly.

Police say officers responded to the same area around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on a report of a fight in the street.

No one was found when officers arrived. However, one hour later police received a report from a hospital of a victim being treated for stab wounds. The victim was identified as Timothy Jackson.

Police say after being treated at the hospital, Timothy Jackson drove back to the 600 block of West Willcox where he was shot and killed.

An investigation determined the suspect in both the stabbing and the shooting death was Anthony Jackson.

Anthony Jackson was transported to the Peoria County Jail charged with aggravated battery with a knife for the initial stabbing incident and murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no firearm’s owner ID in connection with the homicide.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

