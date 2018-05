Get out and join Jaymie from John & Jaymie at Country Club BBQ on Farmington Road Friday night from 7-9. Jaymie with be giving away ticket to Tailgate N’ Tallboys EVERY 30 minutes! You could win 3 Day passes or even 6 Day Passes!

June 15-17 – Joe Nichols, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion and MORE!

July 20-21 – Keith Anderson, Sawyer Brown, Charlie Daniels

September 15 – Jerrod Niemann and others