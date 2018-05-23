Win Tailgates & Tallboys tix for June 16th with The Secret Phrase By Jaymie Curtis | May 23, 2018 @ 6:09 AM The Secret Phrase for Wednesday is “I can see Chicago from here” When you hear John & Jaymie say it between 7&8 this morning be caller 9 at 309-682-1049 or 309-353-1049 to win. SHARE RELATED CONTENT An 82-Year-Old Woman Learned to Code and Released a Successful App And the winner of American Idol is…… Hitler Is Not Alive on the Moon, According to a New Study A Couple Steal a Motorized Shopping Cart From Walmart and Drive It to a Bar President Obama and Michelle are Working for Netflix?! What Game would be a Punishment for your kids?