WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY – FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE ILLINOIS RIVER THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total wet snow accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained by calling 1-800-452-4368.

The Flood Warning continues for The Illinois River at Peoria. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 1245 PM Wednesday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Rise above flood stage by tomorrow morning and continue to rise to near 26.5 feet by Sunday morning. * Impact...At 26.5 feet...Several houses in Rome and Chillicothe become isolated. Homes on Sunset Dr. between North Ave. and Collins Ave...4 miles SSW of Bay View Gardens...are surrounded by water. In Spring Bay...North Lake Street from Missouri St. to Zimmerman Rd. is flooded.

