Wolfie’s Weekend to-do list

The 90th Annual Itoo Supper will be held at the Itoo Hall (located at 4909 W Farmington Rd. in Peoria) on Sunday from 11 am – 7 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children aged 12 & under. For more information, call 309-676-9725 or visit www.itoohall.com

A Fall Festival will take place at Northwoods Mall in Peoria from 10 am – 9 pm on Friday and Saturday and from 10 am – 6 pm on Sunday. Featuring crafts & popular vendors, admission is free

The Peoria Rivermen will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Friday & Saturday beginning at 7:15 pm each night.

The 5th Annual Tracy Trot Run/Walk will take place on the East Peoria Riverfront behind the East Peoria Wal-Mart at 401 River Road on Saturday beginning at 6:30 am. Former Congressman Ray LaHood will serve as honorary chair for the four-mile run and two-mile walk, which raises funding to support pancreatic cancer research at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria and to Illinois CancerCare. Hosted by the Theresa Tracy Strive to Survive charitable foundation, registration and more information is available at www.theresatracytrot.com

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the Limelight Eventplex (located at 8102 N University St. in Peoria) beginning at 8 pm. Advanced general admission standing tickets are $30 and seated tickets are $40