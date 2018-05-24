Woman Dies After Fulton County Crash

A Macoupin County woman is dead following a car-semi accident in Fulton County.

The accident occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at Route 116 and Route 97 west of Farmington.

The driver of the car, Kathy Heinz-Newingham, 52, of Gillespie, was life-flighted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Peoria County coroner says an autopsy revealed Heinz-Newingham died from excessive blunt force trauma. Toxicology results are pending.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said it was reported Heinz-Newingham was driving north on Route 97 and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 116.

The driver of the semi, who has not been identified, as not injured.

