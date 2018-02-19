A Woman Gets Mad at Her Husband for Giving Her a Lottery Ticket for Valentine’s Day . . . Then Wins $100,000

A guy in Iowa gave his wife a $10 lottery ticket for Valentine’s Day, which is a pretty lame gift. But she scratched it off . . . won a HUNDRED GRAND . . . and now they can pay off their house.

FULL STORY: This woman can honestly say she’s GLAD her husband didn’t put more thought into his lame Valentine’s Day gift . . .

54-year-old Cynthia Holmes lives in Clive, Iowa, just outside Des Moines. And for Valentine’s Day this year, her husband Don gave her ONE LOTTERY TICKET.

It was a $10 scratcher. So I guess he at least deserves credit for spending more than a BUCK.

Still, she wasn’t too impressed. She says as soon as he gave it to her, she thought, “Oh, that’s REALLY expensive.”

But then she scratched it off . . . and hit the jackpot for $100,000.

She’s using the money to pay off her car, and the rest of their house. So in the end, it was a pretty amazing Valentine’s Day present.

