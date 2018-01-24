A Woman Who Was About to Be Homeless Bought a $2 Lottery Ticket, and Won $25,000 a Year for Life

We don’t want to encourage people to gamble their money away. Especially if you don’t have much of it. But this is pretty cool . . .

A 50-year-old woman in Michigan named Shawna Donnelly has been struggling the past year. She’s been taking care of her elderly mother full-time. And things were so bad financially, she thought she might end up homeless.

But then last Sunday, she bought a $2 lottery ticket . . . and ended up winning $25,000 a year for LIFE.

She claimed her prize on Monday, and took the lump sum of $390,000.

She says she'll use some of the money to put a down payment on a house . . . buy a car . . . and the rest is going in the bank.