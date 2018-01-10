A Woman Returned Her Christmas Tree to Costco on January 4th . . . and Got a Refund

There’s a lot of free money for you out there in the world if you have ZERO shame, ethics, or personal code. I know, I know. I had you at “free money.”

A guy posted a picture on Facebook on Friday from the returns and exchanges line at his Costco in Los Angeles. The woman in front of him had dragged in her HUGE Christmas tree, to try to return it.

On January 4th.

Her reason was, quote, “because it’s dead.”

And . . . Costco actually GAVE her the refund. The guy says the staff shamed her a little bit, and didn’t want to give it to her, but she stood her ground, and eventually they gave in.