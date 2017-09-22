A Woman Steals a Bottle of Vodka After Holding It Up and Announcing “I’m Taking This”

I’m not sure this is a good strategy for getting away with shoplifting . . . it might be the WORST. But, hey, at least it’s honest.

A 27-year-old woman named Joanne Morin went into a liquor store in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada last month. And she grabbed a bottle of vodka, held it up high above her head, and yelled, quote, “I’m taking this!”

And she was serious . . . because she walked out with it.

The employees called the cops, and they quickly tracked her down and arrested her.

She was sentenced to six months of probation and has to go to a shoplifting treatment program.