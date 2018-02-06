A Woman Threw Furniture at Her Boyfriend During an Argument Over Who’d Win the Super Bowl

Philly fans have gotten a lot of press for being INSANE in the wake of their amazing run to the Super Bowl this year . . . so it almost feels like the people of Florida were like, “Um, hey. We’re still PLENTY insane down here, guys.”

A 60-year-old woman named Cheryl Merrill . . . man, I hope her middle name is “Carol” or “Meryl” . . . from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida was watching the Super Bowl with her boyfriend on Sunday.

And during the first quarter, they got into a drunk argument over who would win.

Cheryl got so upset that she picked up a wooden shelf and threw it at her boyfriend . . . and it hit him in the hand.

She was arrested for aggravated battery.

Unfortunately, we don’t know which team she was rooting for.