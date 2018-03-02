A Woman Tried to Kill Her Doppelganger with a Poisoned Cheesecake to Steal Her Identity

Um . . . what the heck is this?

There’s a 42-year-old woman in Brooklyn named Viktoria Nasyrova. She came here from Russia in 2014 after she allegedly MURDERED someone. So, you know, we’re already off to a terrible start.

Then in 2016, Viktoria met a 35-year-old woman named Olga Ysvyk and noticed that they looked almost IDENTICAL. And that gave her an idea.

So in August of 2016, Viktoria baked a POISONED CHEESECAKE filled with Russian tranquilizers and gave it to her doppelganger . . . so Olga would DIE and she could take over her identity.

But the cheesecake DIDN’T kill Olga, it just knocked her out for about a day. And when she woke up, she found Viktoria had dressed her in lingerie and was staging her apartment to make it look like a suicide scene.

Viktoria was arrested in March of last year, and she was finally arraigned this week on attempted murder charges.

She’s facing up to 25 years in prison.