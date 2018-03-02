A Woman Tried to Kill Her Doppelganger with a Poisoned Cheesecake to Steal Her Identity
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Mar 2, 2018 @ 6:18 AM

Um . . . what the heck is this?

There’s a 42-year-old woman in Brooklyn named Viktoria Nasyrova. She came here from Russia in 2014 after she allegedly MURDERED someone. So, you know, we’re already off to a terrible start.

Then in 2016, Viktoria met a 35-year-old woman named Olga Ysvyk and noticed that they looked almost IDENTICAL. And that gave her an idea.

So in August of 2016, Viktoria baked a POISONED CHEESECAKE filled with Russian tranquilizers and gave it to her doppelganger . . . so Olga would DIE and she could take over her identity.

But the cheesecake DIDN’T kill Olga, it just knocked her out for about a day. And when she woke up, she found Viktoria had dressed her in lingerie and was staging her apartment to make it look like a suicide scene.

Viktoria was arrested in March of last year, and she was finally arraigned this week on attempted murder charges.

She’s facing up to 25 years in prison.

RELATED CONTENT

ACM Nominees are in! Does Carrie Underwood Have a Long Lost Twin? A Guy Wore a Pink Wig for Three Months to Support His Wife with Cancer . . . and Even Wore It for Their Wedding Carly Pearce is Sky High about her ACM Nomination There’s a “9 to 5” Reboot in the Works . . . And the Original Girls Might Be Back A Mom Sent a Facebook Message Instead of Calling 911, and Firefighters Still Saved Her Son’s Life
Comments