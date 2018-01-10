ABC’s Version of “American Idol” Won’t Show Bad Auditions
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 6:10 AM

There’s no doubt that one of the things that made “American Idol” an immediate sensation was the BAD AUDITIONS. But a lot has changed in reality TV, and “Idol” wants to change with it.

So when ABC brings “Idol” back, they’re doing away with those. Showrunner Trish Kinane says, quote, “It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them.”

That doesn’t mean every audition will be SERIOUS, necessarily.

She says, quote, “We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation.”

Related Content

We Touch Our Phones 2,617 Times a Day
We’d Pay $1,445 to Avoid These Ten Things We...
Those Mystery Flavor Oreos Are Actually Fruity Peb...
A Six-Year-Old Writes a Scathing Letter to Santa, ...
Your Next President Has Been Chosen . . . By Nicke...
BEST JOB OPENING IN THE WORLD!!!!!
Comments